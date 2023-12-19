Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 414,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 245,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

