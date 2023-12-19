Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,867 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

