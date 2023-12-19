Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

