Barclays PLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1,963.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

