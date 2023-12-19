Barclays PLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 930.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,268 shares of company stock worth $5,383,150. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

