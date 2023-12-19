Barclays PLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 240.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on HESM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

