Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 0.3 %

MMI stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.18. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $266,777.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

