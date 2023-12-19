Barclays PLC Sells 6,108 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth $37,114,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $330,853 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.