Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $23.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,574,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

