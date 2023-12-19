Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 142 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,366.67 and a beta of 0.42. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 164 ($2.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FRP Advisory Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

