BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 54,215 Shares

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,304,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,269,884.04.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,619,181.00.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,408.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,611.27.
  • On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,319,333.32.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 724,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

