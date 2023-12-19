Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 7,018 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.5 %

DOCU opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.