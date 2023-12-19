Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 7,018 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DocuSign Trading Down 2.5 %
DOCU opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
