Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 141,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 169,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bon Natural Life during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bon Natural Life by 210.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bon Natural Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

