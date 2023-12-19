Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BRLXF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

