Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $232,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 141,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 262,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,843 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.36.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

