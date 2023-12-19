Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 181,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Esports
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.