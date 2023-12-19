Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,020 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,438,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFH. Barclays began coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

