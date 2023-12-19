Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Down 2.5%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 100,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Brickell Biotech Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brickell Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 18.89% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

