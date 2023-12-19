Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE EAT opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $42.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

