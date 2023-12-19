Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $2,232,000.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %
Broadcom stock opened at $1,147.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,151.82.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
