Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $142.11

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

