Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $36.71

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.92 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

