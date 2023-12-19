Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $45.88

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company.

Shares of APP stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

