Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$4.74

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.74.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEU stock opened at C$3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.29. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$820.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

