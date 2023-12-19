Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $22.67

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

GBNXF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.96. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

