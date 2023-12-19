Brokerages Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) PT at $26.92

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 0.1 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.