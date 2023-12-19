Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target at $17.23

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Navient by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. Navient has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

