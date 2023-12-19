Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $19.00

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.32. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

