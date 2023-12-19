Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 965.83

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($12.21).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.79) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.23) on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 975.50 ($12.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 721.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 691.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

