Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $71.06

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,790.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

