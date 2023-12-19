Brokerages Set Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT at $18.92

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $630.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 141.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

