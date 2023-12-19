Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synopsys, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Synopsys in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat expects that the semiconductor company will earn $11.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Shares of SNPS opened at $559.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

