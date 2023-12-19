BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.53 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 138,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 876,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.88.
BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
