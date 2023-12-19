BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.53 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 138,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 876,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.88.

About BSF Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.