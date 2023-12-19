Bumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,538 put options on the company. This is an increase of 266% compared to the typical volume of 5,611 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

