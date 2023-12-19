BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading Up 24.3%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 78,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 36,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
BYTE Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.
Insider Transactions at BYTE Acquisition
In other BYTE Acquisition news, Director Holdings Lp Byte acquired 70,555 shares of BYTE Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,662,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,086,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition
BYTE Acquisition Company Profile
BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BYTE Acquisition
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.