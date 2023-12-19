BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading Up 24.3%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 78,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 36,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Insider Transactions at BYTE Acquisition

In other BYTE Acquisition news, Director Holdings Lp Byte acquired 70,555 shares of BYTE Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,662,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,086,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.