Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells $652,584.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $273.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.12. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.