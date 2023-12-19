Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells $652,584.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $273.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.12. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Design Systems
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.