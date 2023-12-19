California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CALB

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

California BanCorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

CALB stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. California BanCorp has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.