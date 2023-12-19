California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CALB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
CALB stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. California BanCorp has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
