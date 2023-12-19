Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Down 0.3%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02.
Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2359 dividend. This is a boost from Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF
About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF
The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in Esports
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.