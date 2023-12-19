Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Down 0.3%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2359 dividend. This is a boost from Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter.

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

