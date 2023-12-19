Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

