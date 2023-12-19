Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUKGet Free Report) will be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.7 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Earnings History for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.