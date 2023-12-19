Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.7 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

