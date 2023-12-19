Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.7 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
