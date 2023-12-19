Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $23.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,217 shares of company stock worth $1,504,667 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cars.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

