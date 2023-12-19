C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Acquires 84 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £122.64 ($155.10).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 86 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £125.56 ($158.80).

On Monday, October 16th, Patrick McMahon acquired 91 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £123.76 ($156.52).

C&C Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,523.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 188 ($2.38). The firm has a market cap of £570.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,413.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C&C Group

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.