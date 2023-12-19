CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$73.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$59.47 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The stock has a market cap of C$9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.72.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

