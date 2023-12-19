Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 5%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 14,076,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 20,240,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.08.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

