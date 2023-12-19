Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 567,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

