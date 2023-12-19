Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

