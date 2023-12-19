Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 4,786,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,590,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

