Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head to Head Comparison

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion 10.06 $482.86 million $2.13 31.33 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 28.97% 5.81% 3.30% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Regency Centers and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regency Centers and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 6 0 3.00 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $71.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.83%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

