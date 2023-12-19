Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

