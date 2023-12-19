CIC Wealth LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CIC Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Covea Finance grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 391,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 141,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 262,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,843 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.